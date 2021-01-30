Missing Foresthill man found dead near his home

(KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday a Foresthill man who was missing has been found dead.

David Glenn Deshon was announced missing Thursday after they were called about a driver whose vehicle was stuck at mile marker 19 on Mosquito Ridge Road.

Deputies went to the area and only found Deshon’s car, but they did say there was another pair of tire tracks, which could mean someone picked him up.

But when they went to his home, he wasn’t there.

According to the sheriff’s office, the search for 69-year-old Deshon had previously been halted due to the weather.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office initiated a search for David Glenn Deshon Thursday morning after he was reported to be missing. Unfortunately, due to extreme weather conditions, deputies who searched the immediate area had to call off the search. The area where Mr. Deshon’s vehicle was found early Thursday morning is very steep and treacherous, especially during the winter. As of Friday afternoon, deputies are continuing their search for Mr. Deshon in more accessible areas. PCSO’s Air Support Unit and Search and Rescue Teams will begin searching for Mr. Deshon as soon as weather conditions allow. Angela Musallam, Placer County Sheriff’s Office

Once the search resumed Saturday, the sheriff’s office says Deshon was found in a “rural, wooded area near his home by the Search and Rescue team.”