PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day.

The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on the North Fork of the American River.

According to the sheriff’s office, they told him to stay put until the morning because of the “extreme terrain” and the time of night.

Search and Rescue showed up in the morning, but the sheriff’s office said they could not find Koch. He was then reported missing.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said they had found Koch.