Missing man’s body found in canal outside of Patterson

PATTERSON, Calif. (KTXL) — A missing Patterson man was found dead Tuesday morning in a canal.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Ahmadzai Mohabullah’s family reported him missing Monday night.

Around 10 the next morning, a water utility employee was working along the Delta–Mendota Canal just outside of Patterson when he saw someone floating in the water near West Marshall Road and Ward Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, a dive team helped pull the body from the water and investigators quickly identified the deceased as Mohabullah.

While the sheriff’s office said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, an autopsy will still need to be performed to determine how Mohabullah died.

Anyone with more information about this case has been asked to call Detective T. Martin at 209-525-7093 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.