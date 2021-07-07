Missing man’s dog waits with him until his body is found in Nevada County

John Stewart in an undated photo posted by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man’s dog stayed with him until his body was found Tuesday afternoon in a pond in Nevada County.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said teams from multiple agencies searched for 70-year-old John Stewart for roughly 14 hours after he went missing Monday night. He was last seen in the area of Harley Court and Retrac Road, south of Grass Valley.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said they found his body in a pond at a property off Retrac Road.

Standing and waiting on the edge of the pond was his Dobermann puppy, Rico.

The sheriff’s office said Stewart had medical issues at the time of his death, including memory loss.

A coroner will determine how he died.