Missing: Rancho Cordova police search for 20-year-old woman

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Rancho Cordova police said Sunday they are looking for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Emma Roark was last seen Thursday near the intersection of Coloma Road and McGregor Drive, police said.

Rancho Cordova police said at the time she was wearing a black T-shirt, a black skirt and black Converse high-top shoes.

Roark is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with blue hair and a medium build.

She also has a tattoo of a blue triangle on top of a black triangle on her left bicep.

Anyone with information regarding Roark’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Rancho Cordova Police Department at 916-362-5115.