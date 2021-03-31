Missing Southern California man found dead in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man reported missing in Southern California was found dead in Nevada County Monday.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said they were told about a red Ford truck that appeared to be abandoned on the Fordyce Creek OHV Trail near Soda Springs for at least a week.

Deputies hiked to the vehicle and learned that the registered owner was reported missing in Southern California.

Search and rescue teams from multiple agencies went out on snow shoes, skies and a variety of specialized snow vehicles to search the area, according to officials.

Deputies said the missing man was found dead about half a mile from his vehicle.

No additional information on the man’s identity or the cause of his death were released.