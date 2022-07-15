BERRY CREEK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said that it has located the body of a missing 14-year-old adolescent and is still looking for Christopher Stephenson, 57, of Marysville, who was with the boy and his father.

The teen’s father told deputies that his son, Stephenson and himself were camping near Bald Rock Trailhead when he became separated from his son and Stephenson, according to the sheriff’s office.

Search and rescue, special enforcement unit deputies and a sheriff’s helicopter were launched to find the teen and Stephenson on Wednesday.

That evening, the sheriff’s office said that the teen’s body was found near the bottom of a steep rock embankment and was determined deceased by searchers.

The sheriff’s office said the search is still ongoing for Stephenson.