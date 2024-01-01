(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Offices are searching for a teen reported missing on Saturday.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Rachaelle Bollinger is considered to be at risk.

Bollinger, 16, is 5’5″, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a hoodie, a cheetah print bonnet and grey sweatpants.

The sheriff’s office said Bollinger was last seen in El Dorado County but is believed to be in the Sacramento area.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who sees her to call the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at 530-621-5655 or the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.