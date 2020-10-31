Missing teenage girl found in West Point, 3 people arrested

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A missing teenage girl was found Friday and three people were arrested in the case, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Kaylee Arney was reported missing Oct. 22. The 14-year-old was last seen in West Point at a friend’s house and left before she could be picked up by her grandmother.

Initially, the sheriff’s office says Arney was listed as “a voluntary or at-will missing person” and was considered a possible runaway.

Following Arney’s disappearance, a family member told FOX40 that a search party of relatives, friends and volunteers had been called together to look for the missing teenager in the area she was last seen.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, detectives found Arney safe at a home in West Point.

The sheriff’s office says she did not need medical attention.

Following their investigation, the sheriff’s office says they arrested three people who have yet to be identified. Their roles in Arney’s missing persons case have not been disclosed.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be provided Monday and the investigation is ongoing.