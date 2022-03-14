ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due to medical conditions.

According to the sheriff’s office, Blue’s last known location was Green Valley Trail in Alta on Friday afternoon.

Eighty people, along with dogs and helicopters, searched the rugged terrain and steep, dense forest over the weekend.

By Sunday morning, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said her body was found in the area of the trail.

Investigators said at this time, the circumstances surrounding her death do not seem suspicous.