Woodland police have released this photo of missing 4-year-old Nathaniel Castro.

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say a 5-year-old is missing out of Woodland.

Nathaniel Castro was last seen around 7:45 p.m. at his home on Yolano Drive, according to Woodland police.

He is 4 feet tall and 50 pounds.

At the time of his disappearance, Castro was wearing a light blue T-shirt with a shark logo imprinted on the front and blue-gray cargo shorts.

If you see Castro, call 530-666-2411.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.