SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two downtown Sacramento clubs will be closed this weekend in the wake of last week’s shooting on 15th and L streets.

In an Instagram post, the Mix Downtown and The Park Ultra Lounge said both of its clubs will be closed from Friday through Sunday. The clubs will reopen on Thursday, according to the post.

“Both Mix Downtown and The Park Ultra Lounge will be closed from Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10 out of respect for those impacted by the tragedy and to provide our team and our downtown community time to heal and recover,” the Mix said in its post. “Thank you for our consideration, patience and support. We hope to see you when we reopen on Thursday, July 14.”

Both clubs are owned and operated by MAC Hospitality Group, which also owns Cafeteria 15L, Public House Downtown and Iron Horse Tavern, according to its website. Cafeteria 15L is adjacent to The Park Ultra Lounge while Public House is nearby Mix.

The Sacramento Police Department said one person was killed and another four were injured in a shooting around 2 a.m. Monday morning near the Mix Downtown.

The deceased victim was identified as Greg “Najee” Grimes, who was an assistant football at Inderkum High School. Grimes was also an instructor at the school and previously played football for the Tigers before going to play collegiately with the Boise State Broncos.

A candlelight vigil was held for Grimes at Inderkum High School on Tuesday.

The four injured men were last reported to be in stable condition at local hospitals on Monday.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation and a suspect has not been identified yet.

Police are asking the community for any evidence regarding the shooting, providing a QR code on social media, which takes to a link where users can submit any photos and videos.