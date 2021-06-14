Mixed reactions as Yuba County goes from red tier to reopen

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – With Yuba County poised to go from the state’s red tier of COVID-19 restrictions to reopen beginning Tuesday, residents have mixed reactions regarding what that means for the community’s well-being.

“We went from masking all the way to just everybody can take them off,” said Eileen Meier, a mother and vaccine nurse. “Because people are, they are not honest.”

Meier believes there are some people who will say they’ve been vaccinated, even though they haven’t been, and who will not consider any safety precautions.

“I really hope that people who decide not to get the vaccine still wear their masks because there are people who are vulnerable, such as children,” she explained.

“Here we are in red, everything’s about to end, and our vaccination rates remain very low,” said Yuba County spokesman Russ Brown.

Brown said the county hasn’t been able to put together two weeks of numbers in line with California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy in order to move into the orange tier.

“We’re kind of concerned with what happens a few months from now when the weather cools down again, people gather inside,” he said. “What’ll that look like?”

Brown said health officials still encourage handwashing and safe distancing from those who aren’t vaccinated and reminds everyone that there has already been a spike in COVID-19 cases following family gatherings that happen late in the year.

Meier says she’s also worried.

“Later on this year, during the holidays, we are going to have another wave,” she said. “And I don’t think this is over. This is far from over.”

Others are just relieved that it will soon be business as usual again.

“I think it really just depends on the person. Do whatever they want to do,” said Juana Silva with Silva’s Collectibles Toys & Comics in Marysville.

“If they want to wear their masks, they can. But if we’re not forced to do it, I’m not going to force them,” said John Silva with Silva’s Collectibles Toys & Comics. “I’m just happy we’ll be able to get more customers back. I’m really thankful.”