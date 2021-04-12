Mixed reactions from fans as Kings announce attendance guidelines for G1C

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – There will be a lot more purple throughout downtown as Golden 1 Center welcomes back 1,600 Kings fans for home games starting next week.

“I’m very excited about this,” said resident Tim Boyd. “We need something to look forward to because it’s been a trying time for everybody as you know. People have been depressed.”

It’s been more than a year since supporters cheered on the Kings from the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with Gov. Gavin Newsom giving the greenlight for limited fans at live sporting events, Golden 1 Center said they are ready to seat spectators again who meet the following criteria:

You must show proof you received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least one week prior to the game, or the Johnson & Johnson shot at least 14 days beforehand.

The other way in is testing negative for COVID-19 72 hours ahead of time.

“We don’t want to go backwards. I know the rules are a little tough but we just got to go with it for a little while,” Boyd said. “We need to band together on this.”

While some fans are in favor of the safety rules, other basketball lovers are not so sure.

“Some people can’t get the vaccine too, so that would if super frustrating especially if you were a season ticket holder,” said resident Angel Nolasco.

“I don’t know. I live in America and freedom’s kind of a thing. It makes me a little uncomfortable that I’m being told I have to do something that I may not be comfortable with,” said resident Jordan Doepke.

Doepke said he hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet and doesn’t want to.

“The whole vaccination passport thing really makes me nervous. I take care of my health and the only flu shot I’ve ever gotten was to see my baby in the hospital,” he explained. “It’s not something I practice in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

Doepke hopes his health choice doesn’t block him from attending sporting events in the future.

But for Nolasco, he’s willing to take a shot in the arm if it means watching his favorite team play in person again.

“I’m kind of torn about it. I just feel like if it’s with this stuff or same with flying or anything like that, if I got to get the vaccine then I guess l got to do it but I’m not thrilled about it,” Nolasco said.

Visitors to Golden 1 Center will also need to take a health screening at the door.