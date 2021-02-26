MLS, Sacramento to ‘evaluate’ next steps after lead expansion investor exits deal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Major League Soccer announced Friday that the league and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg are “evaluating” their next steps after lead investor Ron Burkle backed out of the expansion deal.

“Earlier today, Ron Burkle informed the League that based on issues with the project related to COVID-19, he has decided to not move forward with the acquisition of an MLS expansion team in Sacramento,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

The league awarded Sacramento an expansion in 2019. The Republic FC was set to make its MLS debut in 2022 at a planned stadium in the downtown Railyards but that was pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steinberg issued a statement late Friday afternoon:

Sacramento’s rightful quest for Major League soccer is far from done. It took multiple stops and starts to keep the Kings. We won then, and we will win again. I am very disappointed in Ron Burkle’s decision to step out of his October 2019 public commitment to our city. Despite the difficult past year for our city, we have upheld every commitment to Mr. Burkle, the league, and our community. We took major steps to welcome Major League Soccer to a new stadium in The Railyards, and we remain prepared to move forward immediately. I greatly appreciate the support of Commissioner Don Garber and MLS. They have done right by us, and they continue to stand behind us. We will still bring MLS to Sacramento, and we will work with the league to find a new lead investor. We are not starting from scratch by any means. We have an approved stadium plan and an approved plan to build and pay for infrastructure. We also have the best fan base in the country – one that has shown time and time again that it can support an MLS team. We have only begun to fight for what our city deserves. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinber

The Republic FC made its United Soccer League debut in 2014 and won the championship that same season.

Explore an interactive timeline of Sacramento’s relationship with Major League Soccer below: