(FOX40,COM) — Nevada County residents will have another option for getting health care services in 2024: a mobile health clinic.

The Nevada County Public Health Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to introduce the community to the new van.

“We have areas in our community where access to health care can be difficult,” Kathy Cahill, Public Health Director, said. “Our goal is to make immunizations and other Public Health services more accessible to our community.”

The mobile health clinic will offer a umber of services including “flu shots, oral health kits, COVID-19 at-home test kits, and distribution of naloxone.”

According to the county, funding for the Mobile Health Unit came from a federal COVID-19 grant.