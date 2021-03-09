Mobile shower service provides dignity to the Sacramento homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of showers, meals, clothing and toiletries have been provided to those experiencing homelessness in downtown Sacramento, all thanks to a local man and his mobile shower service operated by volunteers.

For about a year, Joseph Mankin has returned every Tuesday to a spot by the First United Methodist Church on J Street.

“It’s like a huge blessing from God,” Mankin told FOX40. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been without clothing or without food and I needed something and they were right here.”

In an hour on Tuesday, volunteers served about 20 people.

Air Force veteran Mark Lytal founded Show Up with the belief that everyone deserves to be fed, clothed and cleaned, no matter the circumstances.

“We provide dignity. Dignity is the keyword I think that I would use,” Lytal explained. “They go into that shower and they don’t feel well. They’re sore, they’re tired, they sleep outside, they’re cold. They come out and they’re a new person.”

From podcasts to talk shows, Lytal and his team of volunteers have gained national recognition for their mobile showers and services since 2019.

Lytal said the goal is to expand to other Sacramento neighborhoods and help curb the spread of COVID-19 among those experiencing homelessness.

“It’s a disease and the way you control that is hygiene,” Lytal said. “We have fences to keep everybody back away from everything. They don’t grab things, we give it to them. They take it and they shower. We have a can for the towels, a can for the garbage, then we go in and every single person leaves that stall. Every stall gets cleaned.”

Lytal said he has no intention of slowing down even after two recent heart attacks, navigating through the pandemic and paying out of pocket to keep up with his mobile business. He said the upkeep of the shower trailers costs him about $10 per person.

“We’re working on Folsom for the summer. We got West Sac. We are going to grow as much as the need is there,” Lytal said.

Stephanie Voigtlander, who used to volunteer at the Folsom State Prison, said she dedicated her time fully to Show Up right after she met Lytal.

“I have met many people who haven’t had showers for a month, two months, six months, and they come and they take a shower and they come out in tears,” she told FOX40.

She described the relationship between the Show Up team and the homeless as a beautiful thing.

Voigtlander also purchases all of the travel kits, toiletries, feminine products and adult diapers. Food and other items are donated by various churches or other nonprofit organizations.

They set up every Tuesday and Wednesday, then again on Saturdays and Sundays at various locations. Lytal said they also do pop-ups Mondays and Fridays based on requests.

Every Wednesday at their hub, Pipeworks offers showers, haircuts, food and clothes.

Lytal’s GoFundMe, which helps pay for supplies, food and more shower trailers, has raised nearly $80,000.