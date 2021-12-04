Mobile vaccination clinics launch in Sacramento, Yolo counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With a busy schedule, Lupita Rodriguez and her kids found a place on Saturday to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I work. The kids go to school. So, it’s hard to make an appointment and to be seen at a time that works for all of us,” Rodriguez told FOX40.

The family went to a vaccination pop-up clinic at The Salvation Army on Alhambra Boulevard.

“There is an urgency for us. We really want to get together with family as safe as possible. There are some kids in our family who are younger than five, so we want them to be safe,” Rodriguez explained.

Saturday’s event was the first vaccination project funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which provides four vaccination mobile units and conducts pilot testing in Sacramento and Yolo counties.

The project team hopes to expand to other counties.

“Now with the threat of the new variant, omicron, the uncertainty as to whether it’s going be more severe, we know that it’s highly transmissible,” said Sergio Aguilar-Gaxiola, a professor of internal medicine who co-heads the project.

Aguilar-Gaxiola said they’re focused on the lowest vaccination rates in the county with the goal of reaching those who are still unvaccinated.

“Trying to improve the vaccination rates in primarily in African Americans and Latinos,” Aguilar-Gaxiola said.

He said the latest information in the county shows that the unvaccinated are 16-18 times more likely to die of COVID-19.

“And we want to protect the population. This is the main reason that we’re here. To serve those who haven’t been vaccinated and to help protect them as much as we can,” Aguilar-Gaxiola said.