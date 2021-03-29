Mobile vaccine clinic set to administer 200 vaccines to farmworkers in Isleton

ISLETON, Calif. (KTXL) — A free mobile vaccination clinic is set to administer 200 vaccines to the farmworkers of Isleton in honor of Cesar Chavez Day.

For months, La Familia Counseling Center has been advocating to bring vaccines to the fields since many farmworkers labor every day of the week and many do not have the transportation required to make it to other vaccination clinic locations.

La Familia will be administering 200 Johnson & Johnson immunizations during the mobile clinic on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m or when all the doses have been administered at 14400 Andrus Island Road in Isleton.

They say more than 225 people have registered for the vaccine clinic and it goes to show the need for similar mobile clinics.

La Familia Counseling Center partnered with Health Impact, the Sacramento Native American Health Center, Angels in the Fields, First 5 Sacramento and the Sacramento County Department of Public Health to host the vaccine clinic.

The vaccine clinic will also be offering resources, protective equipment and lunch bags that say “Yo Soy Esencial.”