Modesto advises residents to stay home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- After a special meeting to ratify a local emergency ordinance, Modesto city leaders decided against a shelter-in-place order, but they are advising all residents to stay home.

“Now is the time for the non-essential to be cut out of our daily routine as of right now for the next couple of weeks,” said Modesto spokesman Thomas Reeves. “And certainly essential travel can continue as normal and we would just ask that residents would be staying at their homes if they’re able to do so.”

Reeves says unlike the order that several Bay Area cities are under, Modesto’s advisory is not enforceable by law -- yet.

“That could come. We don’t know at this point if there will be an official order but that will likely come from the county health officer if and when it does. And that’s when it’s enforceable, and that’s when there’s got some teeth in that order,” explained Reeves.

As of Thursday, there were five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Stanislaus County, and Modesto says they hope the emergency declaration shows residents they’re taking the health threat seriously.

“We needed to let our residents know that we are trying to keep our community healthy and safe and trying to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Reeves told FOX40.

Also discussed was the halting of evictions, foreclosures and utility shutoffs. Ultimately, nothing was decided, but the city is looking into how they can keep that from happening during this public health crisis.

“We want people to stay in their home. We believe that staying in your home is important at this moment in our economy and in our health. And so part of that is ensuring that people are not evicted and that they’re not getting shutoff notices,” said Reeves.

For now, there’s a new normal in Modesto.

While Vintage Faire Mall remains open, many shops are closed. Lights were out at the downtown movie theatre and some restaurants have already transitioned to takeout only as many in the city are already following social distancing practices.

“If they are able to stay home, please stay home,” said Reeves.