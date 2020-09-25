Modesto approves J Street changes to help restaurants with outdoor dining

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A major thoroughfare in downtown Modesto is getting a makeover after the city council approved major changes to help some restaurants.

Modesto’s J Street will be getting slimmer so that outdoor dining areas can expand.

“I feel like it’s gonna make all the businesses thrive,” said Mi Mimosa hostess Sylvia Navarro.

Josh Bridegroom of the nonprofit organization Downtown Modesto Partnership says some business owners’ profits have gone down by as much as 30% during the pandemic.

But the reshaping of J Street to accommodate more outside dining may help businesses survive and thrive.

“Calm J Street down a little bit while still allowing traffic flow and emergency services to get in-and-out and around as is necessary,” Bridegroom told FOX40.

City officials say the street will be narrowed down to lanes, lights will be set to flash red and angled parking spots will be painted.

The changes will affect J street from Ninth Street to 14th Street.

“Our waiting will be cut down. A lot more people will start enjoying our business,” Navarro said.

Bridegroom says the alterations will be an adjustment but that’s what this year has been all about.

“Take some lemons we’ve been given in 2020 and make some lemonade,” Bridegroom said.

A city spokesperson says the re-striping is set to begin Monday.