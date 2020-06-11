Modesto boy abducted by aunt, deputies say

Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Nicolette Sciarappo (left) abducted her 4-year-old nephew, Julian Cardenas late Thursday morning in Modesto. (Images courtesy: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office)

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a 4-year-old boy was abducted by his aunt Thursday in Modesto.

According to the sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Nicolette Sciarappo took her 4-year-old nephew Julian Cardenas following an argument with family members.

Cardenas is believed to be at-risk, deputies said.

Investigators say Sciarappo is driving a dark green 1997 Toyota Camry with the license plate number 8JZE765. It was last seen along Ritsch Lane in Modesto.

Cardenas was last seen wearing orange shorts. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Sciarappo’s own 4-year-old son is with them. He was last seen wearing green shorts and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information about where Sciarappo may be is asked to contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office at 209-552-2468.