Modesto business owner to create virtual Fourth of July parade

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Denise Seymour has adapted her Modesto balloon business during the coronavirus pandemic and she was, once again, thinking outside of the box for the Fourth of July.

Seymour’s My Little Balloon Co. held a balloon backpack giveaway Friday morning as a way to create a virtual Independence Day parade.

“This year, without doing the parade, I just wanted to bring some of that flare, the fun,” she told FOX40.

Seymour gave away about 200 backpacks, using the photos families take of their children in their balloon backpacks to put together the parade to share with the community.

She said this is the first year Modesto will not have a July Fourth parade in 145 years.

Although she said she’ll be sad to miss it, she was happy to be able to spend the time with her children and grandchildren.

“I am going to catch a flight at 8 o’clock in the morning and go to Seattle and see my other grandchildren that I’ve never got to spend the Fourth of July with,” she said.

The people filling and handing out the backpacks sanitized regularly.