Modesto business owner to donate blood after test reveals COVID-19 antibodies

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto business owner says she went to get tested for COVID-19 antibodies on May 8 and just two days later her test came back positive.

Victoria Popoff, a virtual fitness instructor, says she got sick back in December but back then not much was known about the virus. So, she was surprised when her test came back positive.

“I’ve had the business for the last nine years and I’ve been in the fitness industry for about 20,” Popoff told FOX40.

Popoff, who owns Studio V Pilates and Fitness based in Modesto, posted an online video this week to her followers on Facebook announcing the results of her test.

“I don’t get sick very often,” said Popoff.

But according to Popoff, she may have been one of many across the country who were asymptomatic.

“It’s a hard one because sometimes these tests might not be a 100% reliable, so I’m going to go again in a couple of weeks and do it again,” said Popoff. “Just to make sure I got an accurate result.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, antibodies can be found in the blood of people who are tested after infection.

The test then shows if a person has had an immune response to the virus.

However, health officials say it’s unknown if these antibodies, as a result of the virus, will protect people from future infection.

In the meantime, Popoff is checking in with her family and friends.

“My hair people, my friend group, my family group to see if anyone else has tested positive, and no one else has so far that I’ve been in contact with has tested positive,” said Popoff.

Now, she says she is in the process of donating her plasma in hopes that it will help others.

“As soon as I have the date, I am happy to go and donate to people, get healthy,” said Popoff. “And If I can help with my own blood that would be amazing.”

Health officials say these antibodies can be given to patients currently fighting the virus.

If you would like more information on antibody testing you can visit the CDC website or get tested by Quest Diagnostics and Vitalant.