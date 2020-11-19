Police: Modesto caretaker arrested for stealing deceased person’s identity

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives arrested a 37-year-old woman for using a deceased person’s general assistance card Wednesday, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The Modesto woman, Holly Howe, had been a caretaker of the person before they died and since used their information to apply for the general assistance card.

Detectives said Howe used the card at Ross and TJ Maxx on Sisk Road.

Howe was charged with fraud and for being under the influence. She also had a warrant out of Tuolumne County, police said.