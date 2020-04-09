Modesto church to host Easter egg hunt in Minecraft

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Shelter Cove Community Church in Modesto normally celebrates Easter in a big way but with social distancing measures in place, they are getting creative.

Pastor Ryan Loche, along with his kids and their friends, created their church and a world for kids to explore in a just a couple of days inside the popular online video game Minecraft.

They have already had more than 100 kids sign up to participate in the Easter egg hunt and say that as long as this weekend goes well, they hope to keep the server open.

Loche says the server can host thousands of kids. It opens Saturday morning.

