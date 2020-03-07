Modesto couple faces unknowns aboard Grand Princess cruise ship

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship is expressing frustration over the lack of information they are getting after being confined to their stateroom.

Gina Pallotta and her husband, Mike Neky, along with over 2,000 passengers, got a wake-up call when they were told to remain in their staterooms on the luxury liner.

“Once that happened, the mood became somber,” Pallotta said on Friday.

The couple said they were getting messages from the captain telling them they are cooperating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as officials try to identify passengers and crew members on board who might have contracted the novel coronavirus.

But they say they are getting more up-to-date information from the TV news shows they are able to watch and from friends onshore.

“I don’t think they are forthcoming with information,” Pallotta told FOX40.

The couple booked a slightly larger mini-suite for their trip but it is not being cleaned by staff, who are banned from entering staterooms. All passengers are being fed by room service but food trays are left at the door.

Days are spent watching TV and movies, out of contact with other passengers.

The latest message the couple received reminded passengers that tap water is safe to drink.

“We take that to mean that they are running out of bottled water, which we all prefer to drink on board,” Pallotta said.

Another concern is that Neky’s supply of diabetes medication will only last through Sunday.

The couple was scheduled to disembark from their Mexico and Hawaii cruise on Saturday before their ship was ordered back to San Francisco and told to standby 50 miles offshore.

The Coast Guard delivered test kits to the ship Thursday to see if passengers or crew members from the previous cruise were infected by a passenger, who has since died from the virus.

By Friday, two passengers and 19 crew members had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

The Modesto couple said they doubt whether they will be off the ship as scheduled on Saturday.

Adding to the frustration, they do not know if the ground transportation they booked to take them back to Modesto will actually pick up passengers, even if they are released.

“We’re not even sure if they’re going to pick us up because they may be concerned about picking someone up from this ship,” Pallotta said.

In addition, Pallotta, a psychologist at a large medical center, was told that she may have to self-quarantine for an additional 14 days before she can return to work. That could cost her vacation days, sick days or pay.