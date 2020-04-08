Modesto families participate in ‘Bear Hunt’ to maintain connection with neighborhood

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Around corners, displayed in windows, some hidden from plain view, are critters abound. But these animals aren’t the kind that bite or growl.

They’re stuffed.

According to 8-year-old Kate Bryan, they’re here to say hello. As part of a worldwide game, Modesto families are participating in what’s known as the “Bear Hunt.”

“I feel excited because it’s like saying hi to your neighbors,” she said.

“And once the bears started coming out, I was like, ‘Oh there’s a new bear,'” Katie’s mother Lindsay Bryan said. “So it’s a really fun way to kind of make something routine, new.”

The Bryan family has made these daily walks a part of their new normal.

“We are in a unique position to spend a lot of time as a family, and this has just been another very fun way to bond,” dad Dan Bryan said.

The family said the whimsical game began with a sort of grassroots social media push to display stuffed toys in widows for children to find, based on the children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.”

ModestoView publisher Chris Murphy said families throughout the world are now on the lookout.

“It’s almost like we’re back when we were kids,” Murphy told FOX40. “It’s not just all television. It’s getting out, it’s playing, it’s making things.”

The Bryans said during a time when it’s easy to feel isolated, looking for a bear or two is a great way to pass the time and stay connected.