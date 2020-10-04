Modesto family mourns man killed in Stockon double shooting

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto family is overcome with grief after a father of four was shot and killed in Stockton.

“I’m still in shock. I don’t want to accept it that he’s not here. My body feels numb. I feel like I’m walking on clouds; like I just feel like this is a nightmare,” Stephanie Valencia told FOX40.

Sisters, Stephanie Valencia and Jessica Bautista, are mourning their brother, Jose Bautista, who was lost to gun violence in Stockton.

“I’m the oldest one. I helped my parents raise him. So, to me, my brother means the world to me. He means the world to our family,” Jessica Bautista said.

“He was an amazing brother, a great father who always worried about his kids, always wanted what was best for his kids. He was an amazing son,” Valencia said.

Investigators say 26-year-old Jose Bautista and 23-year-old Nateja Bragg, both from Modesto, were found shot to death inside a car in Stockton Wednesday night.

The family said Jose Bautista traveled to Stockton to buy a car he found online but never made it home.

“And the next thing you know, he’s gone. He’s gone just like that,” said Valencia.

Police have not released a motive and no suspects have been identified.

“Whoever did this to my brother, I hope there is justice for my brother, for Jose Bautista. Justice has to be served. It has to be,” said Valencia.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department.