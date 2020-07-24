Modesto family speaks out after suspected drunken driver kills 12-year-old girl, injures two others

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A Modesto family is speaking out about the loss of a 12-year-old girl they describe as smart, bright and happy.

Yarely Jasso-Gomez was killed Sunday night by a suspected drunken driver.

Her family says she was always the girl with an answer. The soon-to-be middle schooler loved to read and had a gifted intellect that made her family proud.

“The family always envisioned a bright future for her because of her intellectual abilities,” relative Sofia Zaragoza said.

Zaragoza said Yarely’s bright future has now gone dark.

“It’s really hard for the family,” she explained.

The Modesto Police Department identified Kelley Ball as the suspected drunken driver who caused the crash on Sisk Road.

Zaragoza said Yarely, along with her 15-year-old brother Jovanny and their parents, had been on their way home after running errands.

Investigators said as the family turned left, Ball, a woman with prior DUI convictions, ran a red light.

Ball broadsided the family, killing Yarely, leaving her brother in critical condition and her father in serious condition.

“And not just to her, I think for everyone that these kind of tragedies could be prevented and my understanding is that she was under the influence,” Zaragoza said.

After the crash, officers said Ball took off running to Walmart. At the store, she tried to take a mask and a pair of shoes before officers took her into custody.

“It’s not just the child’s life she has affected,” Zaragoza explained. “For the rest, the parents, the whole family is in pain.”

Zaragoza said her uncle, Yarely’s father, is at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto and is expected to recover.

Her aunt is OK and is now by Jovanny’s bedside as the teen undergoes surgery.

“We were told that it’s going to be a long and painful recovery so he’s gonna be needing a lot of care,” Zaragoza said.

She said the parents are grieving but resilient.

“They’re trying to be strong for him but it’s … I mean, it’s something that is devastating for everyone,” Zaragoza said.

Ball appeared in court Thursday. She’s facing murder, felony DUI and manslaughter charges.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to ease their financial hardship. Click or tap HERE to donate.