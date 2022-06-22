MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Modesto Police Department said they reported to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive that resulted in a homicide investigation of a 29-year-old female.

On Wednesday morning, police shared that the suspect in Tuesday night’s homicide is believed to also be connected with an earlier homicide in San Jose that took place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police believe the same suspect then was involved in a pursuit with the California Highway Patrol where he fired a gun at officers.

As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the suspect involved in that pursuit is barricaded in a San Jose home at the 100 block of Bendorf Drive, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The area around the home was evacuated as the suspect was shooting at police with a firearm, according to San Jose police.

According to San Jose Police, the suspect was shot by Special Operations personnel around 7:50 a.m. after pointing a firearm at officers.

The suspect has been transported to an area hospital, according to police.