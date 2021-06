A house fire in Modesto nearly spread to two homes, causing moderate damage. (Courtesy Modesto Fire Department)

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire in Modesto severely damaged a home and nearly spread to two others Friday evening.

The Modesto Fire Department said the fire started at a home near Third and H street. When firefighters arrived, they noticed the fire was spreading to nearby homes.

They began battling the fire and helped all residents safely escape; no injuries were reported.

The fire department says the exterior walls and windows of two nearby homes were damaged and four vehicles were damaged.