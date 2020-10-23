Modesto Junior College selected to receive portion of $100M gift to California community colleges

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto Junior College was one of 34 California community colleges selected to receive funds from the Sacramento-based nonprofit Foundation for California Community Colleges.

California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Oakley announced Tuesday the Jay Pritzker Foundation will gift $100 million over the next 20 years to the nonprofit to give to community colleges.

“The community colleges were selected based on regional data pertaining to college degree attainment, and colleges who have low attainment will receive these funds. While the funding is excellent news, it also points to the need in our area to increase access to college education and completion of degrees,” said Modesto Junior College President Dr. James Houpis.

In the first year, the FoundationCCC says each college will receive up to $150,000 for student scholarships.

“Because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students, 100% of the first year’s grants may be used by colleges to provide students emergency financial aid. In future years, colleges may use grants to provide a combination of scholarships and some emergency financial aid to students,” the FoundationCCC said in a release.

The scholarships will help cover the costs of things like textbooks, transportation, housing, child care and food, according to the FoundationCCC.