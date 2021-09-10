Modesto Junior College campuses in lockdown over threat

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Modesto Junior College ordered a lockdown at both of its campuses Friday after a threat was reported to a college counselor.

An emergency notice posted to the college’s site says the East and West campuses, as well as district office buildings, have been placed on lockdown. All students and staff have been told to “vacate campus immediately until further notice.”

Modesto police told FOX40 it is investigating the threat, which was reported to a counselor, who then notified authorities.

Police reported they do not believe the person who made the threat is in the area of the campuses.

Details about the threat have not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.