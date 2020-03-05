Modesto man badly burned trying to save son during deadly house fire

Warning: The following video contains graphic images.

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Modesto man said he tried to save his son during a house fire but the 18-month-old boy did not survive.

On Wednesday, Sergio Torres showed the burns he sustained when he went back inside his burning home Saturday, desperately trying to get to his son, Axel Torres.

“More than anything, I came out very injured and I didn’t know what was going on outside,” Sergio told FOX40 through a translator “They practically rescued me. My wife pulled me out and I was suffocating.”

Modesto fire crews arrived at the home on South Martin Luther King Drive just after 3 p.m. and found the 18-month-old inside a playroom.

They pronounced him dead at the scene.

“I wanted to save my son,” his father said.

In total, six people were injured in the fire.

While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, Sergio thanked the people who tried to save his son.

“I want to thank everyone who showed their support,” he said.

Torres said he is still recovering from the burns all over his body and that the family has started a GoFundMe page to bring Axel’s body to Mexico.