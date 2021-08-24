Modesto man convicted of strangling wife to death in 2018

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County District Attorney announced Tuesday that a Modesto man was convicted of killing his wife in 2018.

Jamie Ramirez Rosas, 35, strangled 32-year-old Rosalina Chaves to death on June 2, 2018, and left her on their bed. He then walked to the fire department across the street from their apartment on June 4 and said that something was wrong with his wife.

Rosas’ first explanation was that Chaves might have “overdosed and hit her head on a table during an argument.” But an autopsy revealed she died by strangulation and authorities later confronted Rosas with the information.

He then confessed to having strangled her and was arrested.

According to the DA, Rosas was also convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery against Chaves’ sister.

He will be sentenced on Nov. 1.