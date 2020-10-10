Modesto man dies after crashing in wrong-way lane

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man died Friday when his car crashed into another vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Hammett Road near Covert Road and blocked part of the roadway.

The Modesto man, who was driving a Ford SUV, crashed into a Flory Shuttle Truk after his SUV drifted into the southbound lane.

CHP says the front of the SUV struck part of the front end of the Flory.

The driver of the Flory, Ampelio Padilla, was moderately injured and taken to Memorial Medical Center.

The 36-year-old man from Modesto has not been identified.

According to the CHP, it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash but they believe speed played a part.