Modesto man dies after crashing into KFC, Ceres off-ramp

Warning: Details in this story are graphic in nature. Discretion is advised.

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after crashing into a KFC and an off-ramp in Ceres Sunday afternoon.

Ceres police officials said 46-year-old Leodegario Mendez Gonzalez of Modesto was in the KFC drive-thru on East Whitmore Avenue near Highway 99 just before 1 p.m

Gonzalez was in a Chevrolet Silverado when he tried to step out of the truck while still in the drive-thru.

According to investigators, the truck began to roll forward and Gonzalez quickly hopped back in.

The truck then accelerated out of the drive thru, striking the corner of the restaurant, crashing into a curb and fence, and onto the northbound Highway 99 off-ramp then onto Poplar Street and El Camino Avenue.

The truck stopped and then reversed back onto the off-ramp, striking a small wall.

When Gonzalez was found, his left leg was outside the bottom of the shut driver’s side door, and he died from his injuries.

The crash is under investigation and it is not yet known if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash are asked to contact Ceres Officer Ortiz at 209-538-5678.