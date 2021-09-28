Modesto man convicted of violently killing Oakdale woman in 2018

(KTXL) — The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said a Modesto man accused of violently killing an Oakdale woman was found guilty of second-degree murder.

On May 1, 2018, Aimee Crawford was found dead inside her Oakdale home on Horseshoe Road. Those who knew Crawford said the 40-year-old mother was loving, caring and creative. The life of the party.

William Thomas Schendel was named as a suspect days later, and on Sept. 24, 2021, he was found guilty.

“He used a metal candleholder to strike the victim, Aimee Crawford, over 50 times in her head, face, and other parts of her body in addition to strangling (her),” the DA said.

According to the DA, the tip of a thumb had been found in Crawford’s hair. Authorities later learned it belonged to Schendel.

“During several jail calls, Schendel admitted to being in an argument with Ms. Crawford and

leaving the residence after getting his thumb bitten off,” the DA said.

Schendel will be sentenced to 16 years to life in state prison on Dec. 6.