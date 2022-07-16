STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Following an investigation by the US Forest Service, on Friday U.S. a Modesto man was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison for growing marijuana in the Stanislaus National Forest, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

According to DA’s office, Jose Garcia-Zamora, 30, was found cultivating over 2,600 marijuana plants in the national forest.

When agents with the US Forest Service approached Garcia-Zamora he was armed with a loaded pistol.

Garcia-Zamora plead guilty to the charges of cultivating the marijuana and carrying the loaded firearm on April 1, according to court records.