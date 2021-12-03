Modesto man suspected of selling drugs faces murder charge for fentanyl overdose death

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police said a man suspected of selling drugs now faces a murder charge for an overdose death that happened earlier this year.

Police said a 21-year-old from Modesto died on May 28, 2021, after using a drug that was allegedly sold to him by 36-year-old Anthony Taft Lee.

Officials did not say what drug was sold, only that it contained fentanyl

Lee has been in custody since June 14 on suspicion of fentanyl sales, but he was rebooked on suspicion of murder after an investigation into the 21-year-old’s death, police said.