Modesto man’s family say officers ‘exceeded their authority’ after video shows violent arrest

Warning: The video below contains graphic imagery that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a Modesto man spoke out against the Modesto Police Department after they say officers brutally beat him for no reason.

Last Wednesday, two Modesto police officers tracked down Alonso Nunez-Villalobos after they say he violated a protective order by showing up at his ex’s work.

Newly-released police video sheds light on what happened.

“What happened?” Nunez-Villalobos is heard asking the officers.

“Can you come out here so I can talk to you?” an officer responds.

“For what?” Nunez-Villalobos asks.

After asking Nunez-Villalobos to step outside the gate, he walks away. One of the officers tells him he is under arrest.

Nunez-Villalobos tries to tell the officer he wasn’t doing anything wrong and kept asking why they were there.

“I’m working!” he yells.

“Put your hands behind your back,” an officer says, pushing Nunez-Villalobos into a wall.

It wasn’t until Nunez-Villalobos was on the ground when the officer finally gave him a reason.

As Nunez-Villalobos continued to resist, the video shows the officer continuing to punch him.

After a few warnings, the officer shouts, “We’re going to tase you!” The other officer then uses his Taser against Nunez-Villalobos.

Cell phone video of the incident was also captured by Nunez-Villalobo’s sister.

Modesto police charged Nunez-Villalobo with violating a restraining order and resisting arrest.

His nephew, Christian Cuevas, told FOX40 enough is enough.

“They exceeded their authority, I believe,” Cuevas said.

FOX40 asked Cuevas if his uncle was really at his ex’s workplace, prompting the encounter with Modesto police.

“He could be anywhere,” he said. “You know, so … he could’ve been there or not. But it don’t particularly mean that he’s there.”

Cuevas added something needs to change within the Modesto Police Department.

“Retrain your officers to do this the proper way, you know,” he said.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with Nunez-Villalobo’s hospital bills.

Modesto police say the use of force incident is currently under investigation.