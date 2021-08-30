Modesto mayor tests positive for COVID-19

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen announced Monday she tested positive for COVID-19.

“A few days ago, I noticed mild symptoms that could be COVID-19 related. I purchased a home testing kit and the results came back positive. I am quarantining myself and following recommended protocols,” Zwahlen said in the release.

Zwahlen said she notified the Modesto City Council and its staff that she would be working virtually until her symptoms subside and her quarantine ends.

“The medical evidence, along with the record of experience we have with COVID-19, demonstrate that infections are less threatening once an individual is vaccinated,” Zwahlen said. “I urge all Modestans to get vaccinated if they have not yet done so and to be mindful of state and federal recommendations regarding masking and social distancing.”

In the last 30 days, the city of Modesto has recorded nearly 2,600 new cases of COVID-19. The city has reported almost 500 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.