Modesto Nuts baseball partners with Save Mart to ensure employment workers

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Modesto’s Triple-A baseball team, the Modesto Nuts, is teaming up with Save Mart Supermarkets to save gameday workers who are temporarily out of a job while the season is postponed.

Zach Brockman, general manager for the team, told FOX40 that minor league baseball postponed the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hire over 200 game day staff, local people every year to run our concessions department and our ticketing department and our parking and all the areas that make this such a fun place to be and a lot of folks rely on this revenue to help support their families,” said Brockman.

This week, the Modesto Nuts announced a new partnership with Save Mart Supermarkets that will offer temporary employment to game day staff while the season is postponed.

Once the shelter-in-place came out we came to, basically, a screeching halt. Zach Brockman

From cashiers to pushing carts and keeping shelves stocked, Brockman said the partnership is a win-win.

“This gives them the opportunity to keep working if they so choose to, you know, I think it helps fill that gap that COVID-19 is creating for a lot of our game day folks,” said Brockman.

Employees will be able to supplement their income and the grocery store chain gets an influx of new hires to help with the rising demand of customers.

“They’re going to be helping out wherever they can,” said Brockman. “Baseball is going to be bigger than ever when it does come back.”

And although he doesn’t know when that will be, Brockman said he can’t wait to be back at full swing.

“There’s going to be a lot of pent up energy. I think people are going to want to come out and enjoy something in a group, to be a part of something bigger than yourself and I’m excited just for that rush, for the roar of the crowd, to the smell of hotdogs in the ballpark and baseball which I love dearly,” said Brockman.