Modesto officer arrested for alleged felony domestic violence

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto police officer was arrested Thursday after he allegedly injured his spouse during a domestic dispute.

The police department says the incident was reported to them several days after it happened. According to police, the caller said the officer had left a “visible injury” on his spouse.

An investigation was started and police arrested Officer Daniel Phillips, a 15-year veteran of the department.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and booked at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

“The Modesto Police Department takes all domestic violence incidents seriously. This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and it will be fully investigated criminally and administratively,” said Interim Police Chief Brandon Gillespie.

Phillips was also placed on administrative while the investigation continues.