Modesto officer shot twice by suspect still in critical condition

Officer Michael Rokaitis in an undated photo provided by the Modesto Police Department.

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto police officer remains in critical condition after he was shot twice by a suspect while serving a search warrant over the weekend.

Late Saturday night, Modesto police said officers chased a motorcyclist to a house on East Orangeburg Avenue.

The motorcyclist surrendered peacefully and police said they got a warrant to search the home.

“After searching the suspect, they found a fair amount of drugs and enough to indicate that there were some sales going on,” said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

Bear said as officers went into the house, 42-year-old Jesse Brooks opened fire, hitting Officer Michael Rokaitis twice.

Modesto police provided an update on Rokaitis Tuesday, saying one bullet was stopped by the officer’s ballistic vest. The second bullet hit Rokaitis in his lower abdomen, which wounded an artery in his leg.

Rokaitis, a seven-year veteran of the force, has since undergone multiple surgeries, police said. He is still in critical but stable condition and will still have to undergo more surgeries.

Officers fired back at Brooks and police said he was later treated at a local hospital and released back into their custody. He’s been charged with attempted murder on a peace officer and possession of a firearm.

A fundraising campaign with a goal of $100,000 was set up to help Rokaitis’ family.