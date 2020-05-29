Modesto officials warn community of fake doctor selling botox as virus cure

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — Botox does not cure COVID-19. That’s the message Stanislaus County is sending to its residents.

The warning comes after an anonymous tipster claimed a scammer is trying to sell the drug to unsuspecting families.

“Somebody who identified himself as being a doctor from Mexico that was in Modesto offering to give injections, supposedly botox, to help cure COVID-19,” said Deputy Raj Singh.

With so many cases in the predominantly Latino community of south Modesto, Singh said the scammer has been preying on fears.

“He was charging people $300 to get this said shot,” Singh told FOX40.

Unfortunately, there is no magic drug, shot or anything else for that matter that will cure the coronavirus at this time — no matter what the price.

Stanislaus County, along with groups such as South Modesto Partnerships, are warning families about the fraudster.

“Make sure that they are safe, first and foremost, and number two, that they’re informed with the right resources and the right directives,” said South Modesto Partnerships President Jose Sabala.

Sabala said he and other organizers have reached out on the phone, via text, email and social media but have yet to receive any reports of someone being scammed.

“We’re on the grassroots ground level, making telephone calls and they’re calling their five to 10 people. And it’s just growing that way,” said Sabala.

Singh said because of limited information, they aren’t sure if anyone has fallen victim to the scam and where in south Modesto the fake doctor has popped up.

He also stresses that doctors, typically, do not go door to door and sell drugs. Also, botox is not an over-the-counter drug.

If you happen to encounter the suspected fake doctor, contact your local law enforcement agency.