Modesto PD: 1 dead, another injured after multiple shootings

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were shot within minutes of each other in Modesto early Sunday morning and one of the men died from his wounds.

Modesto police said they responded to reports of a shooting near Coffee Road and East Orangeburg Avenue just after 2 am.

When officers arrived, they found a man near the intersection who was shot and the responding officers said they could hear screaming from a neighboring street.

At that moment, officers were notified that gunshots were heard near East Coolidge Avenue and Water Street. When officers investigated the area, they found another man with gunshot wounds who died from his injuries.

This first shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing and no additional details about the shooter or the victims were released.

Anyone who has any information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Ra Pouv at 209-572-9826.

Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.