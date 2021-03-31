Modesto PD: Catalytic converter theft suspect arrested hours after jail release

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is back behind bars Wednesday after being released from jail earlier in the day.

Modesto police detectives said 33-year-old Brock Peterson of Riverbank was arrested Tuesday afternoon after being found with tools used to cut catalytic converters from vehicles. He was also suspected of being linked to two catalytic converter thefts.

Police said Modesto resident Jonathan Westbrook, 40, was found with illegal drugs in Peterson’s vehicle during Peterson’s arrest, and both men were booked in the Stanislaus County Jail for multiple charges.

Police officials said Peterson was released from jail around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

At 10 a.m., officers tried to pull over a motorcyclist for a traffic violation but the motorcyclist evaded authorities and rode away.

The description of the rider and information about the motorcycle led investigators to suspect the rider was Peterson, according to police officials.

Police said Peterson was arrested in front of his home multiple alleged traffic violations.