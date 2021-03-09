Modesto PD: Man arrested, victim identified in Water Street shootings

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Water Street that left one person dead and another injured, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Police say two men had been shot within minutes of each other, just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Jon McDonald III of Modesto Sunday afternoon. Police said they also recovered a handgun that they believe may have been used during the shooting.

The man who was shot and died of his injuries was identified as 23-year-old Clive Wilsonstewart of Merced. The second victim was not identified.

The investigation is still ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone who has any information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Ra Pouv at 209-572-9826. Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.